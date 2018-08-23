Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan in Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List for 2018; George Clooney on Top

After releasing the list of the world's highest paid actresses in 2018 last week, tte Forbes list of the world's highest paid actors for 2018 is out. George Clooney topped the collective with a whopping sum of $239 million. Although none of the Indian actresses could make it to the top 10 list in the category, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were placed at seventh and ninth place in the actors' list, respectively.Called "one of Bollywood's leading men" by Forbes, Akshay made it to the list with $40.5 million due the success of social-oriented films like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha and Padman. A large part of his earnings also come from backend profits and some 20 brands endorsements, including for Tata and Eveready.On the other hand Salman secured ninth position with $38.5 million earnings between June 2017 to June 2018. Hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, and endorsements from Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum, among ohter brands, have contributed to his earnings in the same period.It is striking to note that both the actors surpassed Chris Evans who was highly acclaimed for his role as Captain America in the Avengers series. However, Evans' Anengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, was at 3rd position with $81 million. Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor, followed him on 4th position with $81 million, while Dwayne Johnson came in second with earnings of $124 million.Shah Rukh Khan who made it to the list in 2016 and 2017, has fallen of from top 10. Also Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who have been in the list in the past, couldn't make it this year.Take a look at the complete list:1. George Clooney: $239m2. Dwayne Johnson: $124m3. Robert Downey Jr: $81m4. Chris Hemsworth: $64.5m5. Jackie Chan: $45.5m6. Will Smith: $42m7. Akshay Kumar: $40.5m8. Adam Sandler: $39.5m9. Salman Khan: $38.5m10. Chris Evans: $34m