Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Clash at the Box Office on Eid 2020

Eid 2020 will see big box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe releasing together on the festival.

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Clash at the Box Office on Eid 2020
Image: Salman Khan- Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The conversation surrounding Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan has increased in the last month. The discussion started when an announcement by Sajid Nadiadwala suggested that the two actors would be appearing on the big screen together which did not happen to be the case. Now it seems that the two actors will be competing on the big screen with their simultaneous releases on Eid 2020.

As is his tradition, Salman will be coming out with a film titled Radhe for Eid in 2020. Akshay too will be releasing Laxmmi Bomb during the same time. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared a poster of the film followed by a tweet pointing out the oncoming clash between the two films.

This is not the first time that Akshay's film will be clashing with the film of other stars. Prior to this, his recent release Mission Mangal clashed at the box office with John Abraham's Batla House.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava Lawrence's directorial, also stars, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharad Kelkar. It is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

Whereas Salman's Radhe is being directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film marks Salman and Prabhu's third film together following Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Both films are set to release on 22 May 2020.

