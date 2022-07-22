Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Koffee With Karan Episode Is a Laugh Riot

One of our guilty pleasures, KJo’s show, Koffee With Karan is back again with yet another brewing episode. You must have already seen the guests of the third episode but for those of you who didn’t, don’t worry we are here. She is one of the biggest stars in Tamil and Telugu cinema and made a spectacular debut with her series The Family Man 2 and he too is quite the family man.

Our KurKure Jodi, Bollywood’s Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar teamed up with south’s megastar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And they owned it completely. Bold, confident, and out loud, Samantha’s debut on the Koffee couch didn’t even look like it was her debut.

KJo revealed Omax’s list of Pan India No. 1 stars male and female actors where Samantha stayed on top and the only Hindi star Akshay on the fifth. On this Akki said, “We need to work harder. There are actors in Hindi cinema who don’t want to do a film with two or three stars, but not so in the south. Even if you have two or three heroes, it doesn’t work,” and revealed the Bollywood actor’s insecurities. Samantha, jokingly, said, “I should be honest, I am paying someone at Omax.”

Later, after taking some coffee sips, Akshay was questioned by Karan Johar about his marriage to Twinkle Khanna as well as how he tries to support his wife’s career as an author. Everyone is already aware of her ability to write some rather witty and insightful content, and most people adore her. The actor went on to reveal how he extends his support to Twinkle.

He said, “By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don’t cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don’t, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand.”

That’s not it, here comes the most interesting part of the show, which is Rapid Fire.

Karan asked Akki to name a celeb, which he stalks on Instagram. Surprisingly, he took the name of his wife Twinkle Khanna and said, “Because you never know what she’s going to write. So I have to be careful all the time. I have to keep looking up all the time.”

Well, we all know how much Akshay roasts KJo on his show. This time, the show gave him a roasting partner i.e Samantha. Proving this right, Sam blamed KJo for unhappy marriages and said, “You are the reason for unhappy marriages because you have marketed this idea of marriage and weddings to the youth and you have portrayed life to be K3G. The reality is KGF.” They sizzle on the couch and roast the host like no one’s business.

