Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to Resume 'Atrangi Re' Shoot in October

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The Aanand L. Rai's film will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

"During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re'. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course," Rai shared.

Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.

According to the latest reports, Akshay has charged a bomb for his special role in Atrangi Re. According to a source quoted in Pinkvilla, the actor charged Rs 27 crore for a two-week schedule.

"The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film," the source said.