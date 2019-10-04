Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Saves Unconscious Man on Harness During a Reality Show, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar was on the sets of a reality show to promote his film when a man performing a stunt fell unconscious. The actor jumped to his rescue within seconds.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Saves Unconscious Man on Harness During a Reality Show, Watch Video
Akshay Kumar was on the sets of a reality show to promote his film when a man performing a stunt fell unconscious. The actor jumped to his rescue within seconds.

Akshay Kumar has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 4. Recently, when he was on the sets of a reality show for the same, a man performing a stunt was hanging on a harness when he fell unconscious. The actor came to his rescue even before the crew.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Ali Asgar and a crew member can be seen being lowered on harnesses in a glass water tank. Suddenly the man beside Ali goes unconscious and falls backwards. While Ali tries to help him from falling, the crew members rush to the stage. Akshay moves ahead all of them and climbs the water tank to help the man. Resting himself on the edge of the tank, he instructs a crew member to place the unconscious man on his lap and asks him to release the harness.

Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, is based on the concept of reincarnation, spanning 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The film is set to hit the screens on October 25, 2019. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film has an interesting ensemble of Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Akshay unveiled his look as transgender Laxmmi from his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, saying it is a character he's both excited and nervous about but then life begins at the end of the comfort zone.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram