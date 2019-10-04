Akshay Kumar Saves Unconscious Man on Harness During a Reality Show, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 4. Recently, when he was on the sets of a reality show for the same, a man performing a stunt was hanging on a harness when he fell unconscious. The actor came to his rescue even before the crew.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Ali Asgar and a crew member can be seen being lowered on harnesses in a glass water tank. Suddenly the man beside Ali goes unconscious and falls backwards. While Ali tries to help him from falling, the crew members rush to the stage. Akshay moves ahead all of them and climbs the water tank to help the man. Resting himself on the edge of the tank, he instructs a crew member to place the unconscious man on his lap and asks him to release the harness.

Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, is based on the concept of reincarnation, spanning 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The film is set to hit the screens on October 25, 2019. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film has an interesting ensemble of Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Akshay unveiled his look as transgender Laxmmi from his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, saying it is a character he's both excited and nervous about but then life begins at the end of the comfort zone.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.