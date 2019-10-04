Akshay Kumar Saves Unconscious Man on Reality Show, Hina Khan Shares Birthday Pics

Akshay Kumar has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Housefull 4. Recently, when he was on the sets of a reality show for the same, a man performing a stunt was hanging on a harness when he fell unconscious. The actor came to his rescue even before the crew. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, with her friend, family and colleagues. Two days after her birthday, the actress has finally shared a glimpse from her birthday bash. Hina took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from the bash. Calling herself blessed, Hina shared an album on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All.”

War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff mints Rs 20+ crore at the box office on the second day of its release. War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The collective total of the film on day two stands at Rs 77.70 crore.

Sasural Simar Ka actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has been admitted in a hospital and her actor-husband is praying for her speedy recovery. Shoaib, who has also worked on the television show "Sasural Simar Ka" with Dipika took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

For the season’s first-ever luxury budget task, Bigg Boss house was turned into a hospital and the contestants became doctors and patients. What followed was an uproar inside the house. While new relationships are beginning to take shape, there are also old ones being rekindled. Shefali created quite a stir on social media as she was slammed for going too personal for a game.

