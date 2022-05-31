Akshay Kumar Says Aditya Chopra Spent 2 years on Samrat Prithviraj VFX: ‘Want This Film To Be Grandest Tribute’

Akshay Kumar and Manishi Chhillar starrer much-anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj is set to hit the theatres on June 3. Currently, Akshay and Manushi are busy with the promotions of the film. The duo, who are in Varanasi, performed evening aarti on Monday. In his recent interview for the movie, Akshay revealed that filmmaker Aditya Chopra has invested two years in VFX to make ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ into a visual extravaganza.

In an interview, the Boss actor said, “Retelling the legend of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen is a huge task for any producer, director or an actor like me. From the word go, we were sure that we will tell his life story in its full glory because we were honouring the courage and sacrifice of the mighty king who stood up against the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor to protect our country.”

Akshay Kumar added, “Elaborate war sequences were designed keeping in mind that audiences should have the biggest and the best theatrical experience when they step in to watch the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan unfold before their eyes. Expansive sets were created and we shot in majestic locations to add as much visual appeal as possible. We want this film to be the grandest tribute to the fearless king.”

The Namaste London actor shared that the VFX adds magic to the movie-watching experience and that the makers knew they could scale up the film.

“The pandemic resulted in this team getting about 2 years to work on the footage. So, you can only imagine the scale that has been achieved through VFX. I can’t wait for people to see the film because it is truly a visual extravaganza for audiences to be thoroughly entertained!”, concludes Akshay.

Earlier, the Title of Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj was changed to Samrat Prithviraj. Yash Raj Films changed the title less than a week before the film’s release. The change in name was prompted after a PIL was filed by Shree Rajput Karni Sena.

Sharing the decision to rename the film, the production house said, “As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to “Samrat Prithviraj”. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film. We are grateful to have your complete support, locally and globally, for release of the Film and for the assurances provided in your Letter.”

With IANS inputs

