Akshay Kumar Says He and Wife Twinkle Khanna Don't Interfere with Each Other's Life: ‘It Works Very…’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most picture-perfect couples in Bollywood. Even after two decades of marriage, they give us major couple goals. It isn’t just love that is making their relationship stronger day by day but also respect and understanding. Recently, Akshay opened up about the secret of his successful marriage with Twinkle despite having thought differences.

Akshay and Twinkle, despite being part of the same industry, belong to two different worlds. While Akshay has his roots in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Twinkle was born and brought up in a family of actors. Talking to ANI, Akshay revealed that his and Twinkle’s thoughts do not match and yet, he doesn’t know how they both manage to make it work. The actor said, “It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there (We think in two opposite directions.)”

He further told the news agency that they both do not interfere with each other’s work and that is how it sometimes has to be. Samrat Prithviraj actor said, “If asked, then she will give me a suggestion. If she asks me to read her column, I will read it. If she asks what I think about it; I will say this is not a good thing. If not asked, I keep myself aside. I don’t interfere with her life” she doesn’t interfere with mine.”

Not just this, the Namaste London actor also revealed that he often listens to his wife as she is more educated than him and takes note of her views. He even draws ideas from her and sometimes, even feels conscious. One of the most important points that Akshay pointed out was the importance of having a work-life balance. He feels that having a balance in life is extremely important.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his periodic drama, Samrat Prithviraj. The film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi marks the debut of the former Miss World, Manushi Chillar. The film will hit the theatres on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

