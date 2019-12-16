Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amid Raging Protests, Akshay Kumar Says He Liked Tweet on Jamia Students ‘by Mistake’

On Sunday, the Delhi based Jamia Millia Islamia university saw a huge crowd protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Many videos from the protest were shared on social media.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Amid Raging Protests, Akshay Kumar Says He Liked Tweet on Jamia Students ‘by Mistake’
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar says he liked a tweet on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia by mistake. He put out a tweet clarifying his stance on the matter.

He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Millia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts.”

Earlier, on Sunday, the Delhi-based university saw strong protests and then the police resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd. Soon after, the social media was flooded with the videos from the protest site.

Four buses were set ablaze by a mob and two fire officials were injured in stone pelting as the protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act entered the third day in the national capital on Sunday. Jamia student were not involved in the brawl, the varsity union said.

Locals in the Jamia Nagar area clashed with police. The trouble began when organisers of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, turned violent.

The situation turned critical when a bus was burned by the protestors and police got into action. A photographer was injured in the stone pelting that took place during the confrontation between protestors and police.

(With inputs from IANS)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

