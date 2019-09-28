Akshay Kumar Says He'll Work With Sajid Khan Again If the Director is Acquitted of #MeToo Charges

Actor Akshay Kumar, who stars in the upcoming comedy Housefull 4, has made it clear that he will collaborate with filmmaker Sajid Khan in future if the latter is acquitted of the sexual harassment charges levied against him by multiple women last year, during the #MeToo Movement.

Akshay was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film along with co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, besides the film's director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan had directed the first two instalments of the Housefull franchise and was to direct the fourth film, too. However, he stepped down in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women. Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film. Besides two films in the Housefull series, Akshay has also collaborated with Sajid on Heyy Babyy in the past.

"I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," declared Akshay.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sajid Khan had directed 60 per cent of Housefull 4 before being asked to step down. When asked if Sajid Khan should be given credit along with Farhad Samji, Akshay explained, "It is true that he has directed 60 per cent of the film but this call has been taken by the studio (Fox Star)."

It's been a year since the #MeToo Movement started in Bollywood. Asked if he noticed any change, Akshay replied, "There have been a lot of changes. I think every other production company which I know -- even in Sajid Nadiadwala's company nowadays -- there is an officer who deals with sexual harassment cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to accept complaints and they know everything what is happening. There is a lot of security. We don't want any misbehaviour in our company or film sets."

Housefull 4 is an upcoming reincarnation comedy scheduled to release on October 25.

