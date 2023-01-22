Akshay Kumar Says He's 'Still Chandni Chowk Boy from Delhi' During Selfiee Trailer Launch | Exclusive

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee was unveiled today at an event in Mumbai. An adaptation of the Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence (2019), the film tells the story of a Bollywood superstar trying to get his licence from an RTO officer, who claims to be his biggest fan. However, his love for the superstar takes a different turn.

At the event, Akshay spoke to News19 exclusively about playing a superstar in the film. He said that Bollywood stars are as human as anyone else. Talking about the humble life he still leads, he said. “It has been 32 years in the industry for me. But I am still the Chandni Chowk boy from Delhi. We, stars, are as human as the rest of the country and our fans.”

He went on to share that his lifestyle is far removed from a quintessential star. “I eat the same daal, chaawal and roti. I go to sleep early and wake up early in the morning. A superstar might place himself on the pedestal but I am not one of them. Main hamesha apne aap ko neeche hi rakha hai. I still sleep on a mattress on the floor. It’s my habit,” he added. Addressing his fans at the event, Akshay remarked, “The film is dedicated to all the fans of all the celebrities in the world. We are alive because of our fans nahi toh humaari koi aukaat nahi hai.”

The actor, further spoke about his wish for the trend of two-hero films and multi-starrers to be back. He elaborated, “We should have two-hero and three-hero films. Earlier, we would see a lot of such films being made but not so much in today’s times. But I’m so glad that I did Selfiee with Emraan and I’m doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Prithvi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Tiger (Shroff). I’m doing two to three of multi-hero films. The more such films get made, the merrier it is.”

Akshay further continued, “People also want to see all the stars coming together. More and more of multi-starrers should be made. I come from the time when I used to watch Manmohan Desai’s films. Karan’s (Johar; filmmaker) dad (late producer Yash Johar) also made a lot of these films. Multi-starrers should be back and people should come together to make such films.”

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty and has a cameo by Mrunal Thakur. It is presented by Star Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan, Prithviraj, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. Selfiee is all set to release in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here