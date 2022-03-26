Akshay Kumar Says 'Kashmir Files Ne Meri Film Ko Bhi Duba Diya'; Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Akshay Kumar is impressed by director Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s. The Bollywood superstar heaped praise on Vivek for bringing the truth behind one of the most heartbreaking tragedies to the forefront. He also joked how the film has also hampered the business of his latest movie Bachchan Pandey.

In a clip, shared by Vivek on his official Twitter account, Akshay said, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."

Reacting to the video, Vivek said, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles." Earlier, Akshay had congratulated The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie.

“Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," Akshay had tweeted.

The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office! The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, has seen an impressive rise in its box office collection since the movie was released and within two weeks, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already made its way into the Rs 200 crore club. The collection has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.

