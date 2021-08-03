Akshay Kumar Says Rohit Shetty Directed Sooryavanshi 'Should Be Released By Next Month'

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, should ideally arrive in cinemas by September or October, now that the theatres are slowly starting to reopen with Covid-19 restrictions easing across the country. The release of the cop drama has been pushed thrice due to cinema halls being shut across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the trailer launch of his another long-awaited film BellBottom, Akshay Kumar was asked about an update on the release of Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

Akshay jokingly said at first, “Only two people know about the release of Sooryavanshi- one is God and the other one is Rohit Shetty." He later added, “Rohit will only be able to tell when the film is coming. But as far as I think, it should come soon because cinemas are slowly reopening. As soon as this gets over (BellBottom release), I’m guessing it (Sooryavanshi) should release by next month or next to next month."

BellBottom will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty had said that the release of Sooryavanshi depends on the reopening of theatres across the country. “The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay… We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up," the 48-year-old director told reporters at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch event.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The film was originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year, the makers had later announced in June 2020 the movie will hit screens during Diwali but it was postponed again and was set to arrive in cinema halls on April 30 this year before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

