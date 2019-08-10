Akshay Kumar Says 'Tiredness Vanished' After Hearing of Padman's National Award Win

Padman has won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues at the 66th National Awards and lead actor Akshay Kumar and producer Twinkle Khanna are overjoyed. Twinkle, who turned producer with Padman, learnt about her film winning the National Award through social media and re-shared a tweet she came across on Friday evening.

The author and former actress tweeted, "Thank you! Completely overwhelmed - I was in the car - saw this very tweet and discovered we actually won the National Award! #Padman."

Thank you! Completely overwhelmed -I was in the car-saw this very tweet and discovered we actually won the National Award! #Padman https://t.co/s1xwoiiJfn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2019

Akshay Kumar revealed that the next thing his wife Twinkle did was call him up since he was busy promoting his upcoming release Mission Mangal. Akshay took to Twitter and posted, "Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious... half excited to confirm if we'd actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, 'Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!'" The last line is in reference to Mission Mangal, which is slated to release on August 15.

Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious...half excited to confirm if we’d actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, ‘Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!’ 😁 https://t.co/kti4I7DvxO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

According to a report in NDTV, the actor in a statement mentioned how winning a National Award made him forget all the tiredness of Mission Mangal promotions that is taking up all his time now.

The actor said, "I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true? If Padman had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news.”

He also added that he remembered it was on the sets of Padman that he and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had received the news of winning their respective National Awards last year. Akshay further said he couldn't be happier for Tina (Twinkle Khanna) for winning a National Award with her debut production. He also thanked R Balki and the entire team behind Padman.

Sonam Kapoor also took to social media to share a series of photo from the sets of Padman after it bagged the Award. She captioned the post, "This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It's truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee; this is the only gratification one can ask for. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing journey, each and everyone one of you was an integral part of this labour of love. #PadMan #NationalFilmAward."

