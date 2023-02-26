Akshay Kumar is taking the onus of his string of underperformed films. The actor had a series of big releases in the last one and a half years, including his recent release Selfiee. While the films had massive expectations associated with them, they did not pan out as per their expectations. Speaking with Aaj Tak, Akshay said, “The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving no unturned to ensure she is ready for Citadel India. On Saturday too, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen riding a horse. She sported a black t-shirt as she looked away from the lens. In the caption of her post, Samantha wrote, “The beauty and The beast… you’re both" along with a fire emoji.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot to Chandni on Saturday. Several pictures from the actor’s wedding have surfaced online. In the clicks, groom Sachin can be seen dressed in an orange sherwani. On the other hand, his ladylove wore a blue lehenga. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with Sachin’s TMKOC co-stars including Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Siddhwani.

BTS member J-Hope is all set for his mandatory military service. The K-pop singer has already started the process for the same. BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement and shared details about the same. The agency mentioned that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The statement also mentioned that further details about J-Hope’s military enlistment will be shared soon.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first joint appearance as a married couple post their wedding festivities at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. Kiara won her first award after tying the knot, taking home the trophy of Star of the Year on Saturday night. Accepting the award, she thanked everyone who helped her achieve the feature, including filmmaker Karan Johar who was present in the room. She also spoke about her viral wedding moment.

