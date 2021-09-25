Akshay Kumar Shares Adorable Post on Daughter Nitara's Birthday, Asks Her to Stay Papa's Little Girl

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never fails to spend quality time with his family and he is indeed a family man. Akshay had started his ‘happily ever after’ journey with actress and interior designer Twinkle Khanna back in 2001. The couple is blessed with two children – Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. On September 25, today, the Khiladi of Bollywood took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday note for his daughter. Sharing an adorable click with his little girl, which featured Nitara giving him a tight hug, Akshay expressed that there is no greater joy in the world in front of a daughter’s hug. Just like every father, the actor also wishes that as Nitara grows up, she should always remain his precious little girl. Akshay wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nitara — grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious little girl too. Love you.”

Check out Akshay’s post on his daughter’s birthday –

Though Akshay and Twinkle prefer to keep their little girl away from the spotlight, the latter often shares snaps of Nitara doing activities. Popularly known as Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle also adds anecdotes on parenthood while sharing these clicks.

The ongoing month has been quite hard on Akshay as he lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia on September 8, a day before his birthday. His mother was in critical condition for some time and during the wee hours of September 8, she left for her heavenly abode. The actor had penned an emotional message to reveal the news to his fans. A day later on September 09, as the actor turned 54, he remembered his mother through a heart-touching note.

Akshay has a couple of projects in the pipeline. From Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif to Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, the actor has a busy schedule. He is also a part of Atrangi Re and Ram Setu.

