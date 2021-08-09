Akshay Kumar Shares Bell Bottom BTS Clip, Says He Did Stunts to Impress Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The Ranjit Tiwari directorial is based in the 80s where the actor will play a RAW agent. Recently, the actor shared a BTS video on social media featuring a few behind-the-scenes action sequences. In the video, Akshay could be seen doing many stunts and practicing hard before the shoot. Akshay, who is a fitness enthusiast, can be seen acing difficult exercises as they shot in the middle of a jungle.

In the video, Akshay revealed that his wife, author Twinkle Khanna was present on the sets and he decided to impress her with his training. He said that he put in extra effort during the stunts because he feels the ‘need’ to impress her ‘even after 20 years of their marriage.’ He also said that there were other boys present so he decided to do more number of pull-ups than them. He further said that his efforts were not in vain as Twinkle notices everything.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION. Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

The film will release on August 19, 2021. It has been produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainments. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi among others.

On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Rey. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead role.

Apart from that, Akshay recently shot Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon. He also has Ram Setu, co-staring Jacqueline and Nusshratt Bharruchha in the pipeline.

