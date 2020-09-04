Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse from 'Into The Wild' Episode with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Caption

Akshay Kumar is the next Indian personality who is going to feature in Discovery Channel's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth have appeared as special guests on the adventure reality show.

The special episode featuring Akshay will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+, and September 14 on Discovery channel. The actor, who is currently shooting in Glasgow, Scotland for his upcoming movie Bellbottom, took to social media to share a glimpse of the upcoming Into The Wild episode. In a candid moment, Akshay and Bear can be seen making fire inside the jungle.

Read: Akshay Kumar Shoots for Bellbottom in Scotland, Fans Love His Retro Spy Avatar

Akshay hinted that Bear is cooking something for them en route their journey in the wild. He captioned the post as, "Rasode mein Bear tha😂😂😂 Any guesses on what is he cooking (sic)?"

Akshay will be seen exploring his adventurous side on the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. In a new promo launched recently, Akshay tastes elephant poop tea, navigates crocodile-infested waters and runs into the woods along with Bear.

"This whole adventure, I'll remember for the rest of my life," Akshay can be heard saying at the end of the video.

The particular episode was reportedly shot at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

(With IANS inputs)