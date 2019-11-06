Akshay Kumar Shares His Music Video, Filhall's, First Look with Nupur Sanon
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, said she had butterflies in her stomach while making her screen debut with Akshay Kumar. The two bonded over Punjabi connect.
Akshay Kumar has shared the first look of his music video, Filhall, where he features alongside Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.
The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the single, which has been sung by B Praak. The superstar captioned the picture: "Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here's the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @nupursanon. Sung by @bpraak. @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."
Expressing her excitement at working with Akshay Kumar on her debut acting assignment, Nupur shared, "It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good. If I think I need to guide you, I will."
Nupur, is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon under Sajid Nadiawala’s production, as per earlier reports. The Sanon sister is a social media sensation due to her singing skills.
Written by Jaani, Fillhal also features Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.
