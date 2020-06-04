MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Shares Hopeful Post After Cyclone Nisarga Made Landfall in Mumbai

Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

After cyclone Nisarg made landfall near Mumbai, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a hopeful post with a beautiful picture of a sunset.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Mumbaikars had braced for the cyclone but heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas. After the cyclone made landfall near Mumbai, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a hopeful post with a beautiful picture of a sunset.

“Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully,” he captioned the picture.

Earlier, Akshay had released a video urging everyone to take necessary precautions when cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. In the video, he was talking about the rainy season in Mumbai, and how this year is turning out to be one of the worst.

He tweeted, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being."

Apart from this, he also appeared in a new video posted by PIB, where he can be seen talking to a fellow actor about taking necessary precautions while joining back the work.

Kumar advocates the use of masks and following the social distancing rules all the time. The government has started easing out the lockdown in a phased manner.


