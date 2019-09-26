Akshay Kumar Shares Loving Message for Daughter Nitara on Latter's Birthday

Akshay Kumar is a doting father and as his little daughter Nitara turned an year older, the Housefull 4 actor shared a candid pic with the little one on social media to mark the happy occasion.

Akshay shared an image of himself carrying Nitara in his arms, as he seems to climb atop a wooden structure. The girl tightly holds on to her father as he takes her on an adventure ride with him.

Captioning the throwback image, Askhay wrote on Instagram, "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently Wishing you all the happiness in the world always❤️ Happy birthday darling, Nitara."

In another instance, Akshay and the team of his upcoming film Housefull 4 revealed character posters from the film all day long on Wednesday. In the film, Akshay plays a double role--one of an NRI and another one of a king. The film will cover a period of 600 years and will see the likes of Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon Time Travel 600 Years in Housefull 4, Trailer Releases on This Day

Akshay also unveiled the motion poster of Housefull 4 in a post on Wednesday night. Sharing the motion poster of Housefull 4, Akshay wrote, "Period drama nahi, period comedy! Le kar aa rahe hai aapke liye ek aisi kahani, jo shuru hogi London se but khatam hogi Sitamgarh mein."

