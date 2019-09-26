Akshay Kumar Shares Loving Message for Daughter Nitara on Latter's Birthday
As Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turned an year older, the former shared an candid pic of her on social media.
Image of Akshay Kumar, Nitara, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar is a doting father and as his little daughter Nitara turned an year older, the Housefull 4 actor shared a candid pic with the little one on social media to mark the happy occasion.
Akshay shared an image of himself carrying Nitara in his arms, as he seems to climb atop a wooden structure. The girl tightly holds on to her father as he takes her on an adventure ride with him.
Captioning the throwback image, Askhay wrote on Instagram, "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently Wishing you all the happiness in the world always❤️ Happy birthday darling, Nitara."
In another instance, Akshay and the team of his upcoming film Housefull 4 revealed character posters from the film all day long on Wednesday. In the film, Akshay plays a double role--one of an NRI and another one of a king. The film will cover a period of 600 years and will see the likes of Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Read: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon Time Travel 600 Years in Housefull 4, Trailer Releases on This Day
Akshay also unveiled the motion poster of Housefull 4 in a post on Wednesday night. Sharing the motion poster of Housefull 4, Akshay wrote, "Period drama nahi, period comedy! Le kar aa rahe hai aapke liye ek aisi kahani, jo shuru hogi London se but khatam hogi Sitamgarh mein."
View this post on Instagram
Period drama nahi, period comedy! Le kar aa rahe hai aapke liye ek aisi kahani, jo shuru hogi London se but khatam hogi Sitamgarh mein. ♀ #Housefull4, trailer out on 27th September #SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika
- EXCLUSIVE | Fujifilm X-A7 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera to Launch in India in October
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- When Beatles' Paul McCartney Snuck into a Movie Hall to Watch 'Yesterday'
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'