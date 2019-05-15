English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With 'Beautiful People' Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover
Actor Akshay Kumar had a mini reunion with his former co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday.
Actor Akshay Kumar had a mini reunion with his former co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover on Tuesday.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a fun-filled picture with his co-stars of many films-- Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover as he had a mini reunion with the veteran actors.
Akshay also penned down a heartfelt post for the two alongside sharing the photograph.
He wrote: "I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them...we've laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together. Beautiful people who I call friends."
In the picture, the trio is all smiles, leaving fans curious about the reason behind their meet.
Anupam also retweeted Akshay's post, writing he is proud of the Kesari star for all what he has achieved.
"Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always," wrote Anupam, who recently came out in Akshay's support over the latter's citizenship row.
"Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody," Kher had tweeted.
Both Kher and Akshay have worked in various films together and are close industry colleagues. In fact, Kirron Kher, former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Akshay in many films too.
On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.
Both Kher and Akshay have worked in various films together and are close industry colleagues. In fact, Kirron Kher, former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Akshay in many films too.
On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.
