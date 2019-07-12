Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Jeffrey Archer & Twinkle Khanna, Jokes 'Haven't Read His Books or Hers'

Akshay Kumar is known for his sly wit, and the actor brings that same sensibility to his latest post. Akshay, who is currently on a vacation with his family, had a gala time with popular author Jeffrey Archer. The actor posted a picture of him and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna along with the English novelist.

In the photo's caption, the actor revealed that Twinkle's last book Pyjamas Are Forgiving hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Archer celebrated the 40th anniversary of his novel Kane and Abel.

However, he also made an honest confession that he has never read either's books. He tweeted, "Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers."

Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers 😜 pic.twitter.com/LTY3orQ938 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2019

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Mission Mangal. The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Besides Akshay, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

"This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great," Akshay recently said in a statement.

The actor is also prepping for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

