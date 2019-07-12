Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Jeffrey Archer & Twinkle Khanna, Jokes 'Haven't Read His Books or Hers'

Akshay Kumar is known for his sly wit, and the actor brings that same sensibility to his latest post.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Jeffrey Archer & Twinkle Khanna, Jokes 'Haven't Read His Books or Hers'
Akshay Kumar is known for his sly wit, and the actor brings that same sensibility to his latest post.
Loading...

Akshay Kumar is known for his sly wit, and the actor brings that same sensibility to his latest post. Akshay, who is currently on a vacation with his family, had a gala time with popular author Jeffrey Archer. The actor posted a picture of him and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna along with the English novelist.

In the photo's caption, the actor revealed that Twinkle's last book Pyjamas Are Forgiving hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Archer celebrated the 40th anniversary of his novel Kane and Abel.

However, he also made an honest confession that he has never read either's books. He tweeted, "Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers."

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Mission Mangal. The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Besides Akshay, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

"This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great," Akshay recently said in a statement.

The actor is also prepping for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram