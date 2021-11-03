Akshay Kumar Shares Sun-kissed Pic With Katrina Kaif: 'Mr and Mrs Sooryavanshi'

After a delay of almost two years, Rohit Shetty’s action-thriller Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is releasing on Diwali. The stars of the film are busy with their promotions, appearing in several events as well as TV shows. Akshay and Katrina, who have worked in several films together are also sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments with each other, as well as with director Rohit Shetty. On Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture with his co-star, where they could be seen hanging out in the terrace of a building.

In the picture, Akshay could be seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt and khaki pants. On the other hand, Katrina could be seen wearing a red floral top and blue jeans. “Mr. and Mrs. #Sooryavanshi soaking up some (sun) while waiting for 5th November. #2DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas @katrinakaif."

On Tuesday, the Bollywood star had also penned an appreciation post for Katrina, writing about his experience working with her on Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show , telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov."

Katrina had previously shared a hilarious video of Akshay and Rohit Shetty, where they could be seen napping amid the promotions. In the video, Akshay could be seen asking Katrina to ‘stop recording’ as it would ruin his ‘reputation’ as an energetic actor. Katrina captioned the video, “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham 1 and 2 and Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have extended cameos in Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover among other. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

