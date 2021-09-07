Akshay Kumar Shares Update on Mother's Health: 'Very Tough Time For My Family'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently flew back to India from the UK after his mother, Aruna Bhatia fell ill. She is currently in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Mission Cinderella in the country and had to rush back home on Monday. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to give an update about his mother’s health to his fans, as well as to thank his well-wishers for their prayers.

Akshay wrote, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Meanwhile, a source quoted by HT said that the actor has urged the makers to continue their shoot and film the scenes that do not require his presence. “Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," the source said, adding, " “All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor nine confirmed projects — eight films and one web series — in different stages of production. These are Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setum, OMG - Oh My God 2 and the web series The End.

