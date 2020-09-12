Akshay Kumar Shares Video Message for 'Akkians' to Thank Them for Birthday Wishes

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank his fans for showering love and warm wishes on his birthday. He expressed his gratitude towards his online family via a video message. Along with the video, Akshay wrote, "Ek baat bolun, #DirectDilSe bolun thank you to all my Akkians #BlessedGratefulThankful."

September 9 was the star's 53rd birthday and fans from all over the world showered him with love and warm wishes. Thanks to such platforms, the distance between celebrities and their fans have reduced. They have a chance to have a sneak peek into their favourite star's life through their social media profiles and celebrate special occasions like birthdays along with them. And Akshay's fans did everything they could to make this day as special as possible for the beloved actor.

He began the video with an apology for taking three days to return gratitude for all their wishes. "As you all know, I was in Scotland, shooting for Bell Bottom. Amidst the shoot, my birthday came around and I got the opportunity to spend time with family," he said.

Among other things, he was happy to simply celebrate the day with his family and was unable to check his social media. He talked about the ways in which various fans celebrated his birthday. Referring to his fans as 'Akkians', he mentioned about a group that donated food in his name. Some fans donated blood and some planted trees.

Akshay has always been very open about his philanthropic side and was glad to see his fans mirror his social values.

While he talked about fan clubs in general, he mentioned a fan called Ramesh who has been walking barefoot to prove his love for the actor. Akshay begged him to "please wear chappals". He said the fan should think of his family and walk not around barefoot, should anything happen because of it. He even promised that if he is ever in Rajasthan, he will go to meet the fan personally.