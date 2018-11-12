English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Shares Video of Daughter Exercising with Ropes, Asks Parents to Teach Kids Early
Akshay Kumar has shared a new video of his daughter Nitara trying to attempt the battle rope exercise.
Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara. (Image: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)
That Akshay Kumar is a fitness fanatic is a known fact. He makes sure that his family also follows a strict exercise regimen. Twinkle Khanna regularly shares images of her doing yoga and their son Aarav has been training in karate ever since he was a kid. It looks like now the youngest member of the family, their daughter Nitara, has too been bitten by the fitness bug.
Akshay took to social media on Saturday to share a video of the six-year-old attempting the battle rope exercise. Though Nitara’s face is not visible in the video, she can be seen wearing a night-suit and moving the ropes repeatedly.
“Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia,” Akshay captioned the clip.
One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, the Housefull actor regularly shares posts of his workout sessions on social media, inspiring millions of his followers to beat sedentary lifestyle.
Most recently, he shared a video of him cycling freehand in Jaisalmer at dawn. “Feeling free like you couldn't believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don't try this on the Roads🙏🏼 #FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om,” he captioned it.
On the professional front, the 51-year-old actor has a slew of interesting projects lined up. First, he’ll be seen alongside Rajinikanth in 2.0, the much-talked-about sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran. He’ll also star in Anurag Singh’s period drama Kesari and Farhad Samji’s comedy Housefull 4.
