Akshay Kumar Shocks Viewers By Performing Jaw-Dropping Stunt with Contestant Tipu Pehelwaan on Hunarbaaz

Akshay Kumar will be seen as the celebrity guest in the weekend episode of the talent reality show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. The Khiladi of Bollywood ramped up the big stage along with Kriti Sanon as he promoted his upcoming action thriller Bachchhan Paandey on the popular show. It will be an entertaining evening as they join judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti Chopra to promote their upcoming movie.

After receiving a heartfelt welcome from the judges, the special guests enjoy a wave of marvelous acts performed by all contestants, but what really catches Akshay’s attention is the muscleman Tipu Pehelwaan’s act.

During his act, Tipu lifts an extremely heavyweight plough with his mouth and goes on to showcase other dangerous stunts. Being rightfully known as the ‘Action King’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar gets really impressed by Tipu and asks him to do the stunt again. Tipu fulfills the star’s request and even asks him to join along and give a peek of his own strength by lifting those weights.

In the midst of loud cheers, Akshay sweeps everyone off their feet by lifting the heavyweight and proving his mettle.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has already been released. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

