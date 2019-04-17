SPONSORED BY
Akshay Kumar Shoots for a Song with Brother-in-Law Karan Kapadia for Blank

Karan Kapadia will make his Bollywood debut in 'Blank,' which will hit the theatres on May 3.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Image: Karan Kapadia/Instagram
Akshay Kumar keeps making cameo appearances that light up the film, for example in Simmba and Dishoom. When it was decided that Karan Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna’s brother and Akshay’s brother-in-law, is going to make his Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol in Blank, it was certain that he will not shy away from doing his bit for the family.

Recently, Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Blank, featuring Akshay alongside him. The still is from a special song in the film and both actors are twinning in loosely draped white clothes, thrown around in a stylish manner. The picture has raised the anticipation for the track and the film.

Karan captioned his post, "ARE YOU READY?? Like I said, something special coming soon. @akshaykumar @blankthefilm Styling/costume- @krishkhatriofficial
Hair - @vikramaj85 #blank#blankthefilm#akshaykumar#surprise#comingsoon (sic). See Karan's post here:



The makers of Blank unveiled the trailer on April 5. Judging by the short teaser clip, Blank promises to be a thrilling journey into the life of anti-terrorism squad members, led by Deol, trying to save the city from a possible terror blast.

The film is directed by Behzad Khambata, who is also debuting with Blank. The story-screenplay has been written by Pranav Adarsh, Pradip Atluri and Behzad. Blank will release in theatres on May 3.

