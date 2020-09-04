Akshay Kumar Shoots for Bellbottom in Scotland, Fans Love His Retro Spy Avatar

Akshay Kumar has begun the filming of his upcoming spy-thriller Bellbottom in Glasgow, Scotland. Pictures of Akshay's look from the sets are going viral on social media. It sees him in retro avatar as he sports a moustache and and shoots for scenes on a busy road set.

Akshay is dressed in high neck pullovers, printed sweaters, suits and jackets in various images. His serious look and tinted sunglasses add more charisma and feel to the spy character he plays in the Ranjit Tewari directorial.

Fans loved Akshay's pictures from Bellbottom set in Glasgow.

Mass Looking of @akshaykumar Sir, as a Raw Agent of upcoming Spy Thriller movie #BellBottom From Shooting floor in Glasgow, Scottland..#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/LNkiQhrlZh — Sukanta Polley (Khiladi) (@polley_sukanta) September 4, 2020

Bellbottom is a thriller set in the 1980s and is said to be inspired by true event. The story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. The film also features Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. Covid-19 safety protocols are being observed as the cast and crew shoot an important outdoor schedule in Scotland.

Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse.

Bellbottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.