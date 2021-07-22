Akshay Kumar Shoots with 200 Actors During Bachchan Pandey Schedule

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey has reached its last leg of filming. The cast and crew of the film have been shooting in Thane District of Maharashtra for quite some time. In the last segment, the team will be shooting with 200 artistes at a multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. As per media reports, the crew of the film has already reached the destination and is following all safety norms and precautions. The movie directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala has already been delayed due to the coronavirus situation.

According to Pinkvilla, the 200 artistes that are supposed to be a part of the shoot were tested for COVID-19. After their reports turned out to be negative they were all quarantined in a bio-bubble. Then again on Tuesday all 200 were tested and their reports were negative. They have now finally joined the unit for the three-day shoot in Andheri. As a precautionary measure, the shoot venue has also been cordoned off to ensure smooth filming of the sequence. Arshad and Kirti have already finished shooting their parts while Akshay is scheduled to complete his segments on Thursday and Friday. The shooting of the movie will end after Akshay successfully completes his portions.

Bacchan Pandey is an action comedy film that features Akshay as a gangster and Kirti as a journalist. Other crucial roles in the movie are being played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Gourav Chopra. If all goes well then the film will hit the theatres on upcoming republic day. The movie’s release has been postponed twice till now. Originally it was scheduled to release on December 25, 2020 but that could not happen due to the COVID-19 situation, so the release date was pushed to January 22, 2021 but again it was not possible to release the film and so the date has now been pushed to January 26, 2022.

