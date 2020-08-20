MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Shows New Normal for Filming Amid Covid-19: Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action

Akshay Kumar Shows New Normal for Filming Amid Covid-19: Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video from Bell Bottom set to show the new norms films crew have to follow during a schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Share this:

Many film crews have slowly stated resuming their schedules as the situation slowly improves. Production on Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller Bell Bottom has also begun.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the new normal for film crews amid the pandemic. Akshay could be heard saying, "Lights, camera, mask-on, action," adding a precaution to the usual film terms. He captioned the video, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Take a look below:

Recently, on Independence Day, Akshay took to Instagram to wish his fans. While he was wearing a white shirt, his co-stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta wore orange and green, making the appearance of the Tricolour.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller based on the 1980s. The film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Vaani Kapoor will be the leading lady opposite Akshay. The film will be released on April 2, 2021.

Next Story
Loading