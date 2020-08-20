Akshay Kumar Shows New Normal for Filming Amid Covid-19: Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action

Many film crews have slowly stated resuming their schedules as the situation slowly improves. Production on Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller Bell Bottom has also begun.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the new normal for film crews amid the pandemic. Akshay could be heard saying, "Lights, camera, mask-on, action," adding a precaution to the usual film terms. He captioned the video, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Take a look below:

Recently, on Independence Day, Akshay took to Instagram to wish his fans. While he was wearing a white shirt, his co-stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta wore orange and green, making the appearance of the Tricolour.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller based on the 1980s. The film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Vaani Kapoor will be the leading lady opposite Akshay. The film will be released on April 2, 2021.