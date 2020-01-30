Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Signs Aanand L Rai's Musical 'Atrangi Re', to Share Screen Space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi', said Akshay in a statement as he announced his "special role" in upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'.

PTI

January 30, 2020
Akshay Kumar Signs Aanand L Rai's Musical 'Atrangi Re', to Share Screen Space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next "Atrangi Re".

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role", the makers have said.

"I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes.

"It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life," Akshay said in a statement.

The 52-year-old actor also said that he looks to forward to working with the two lead actors.

"My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go," Akshay added.

Aanand hailed the superstar for saying yes to the part.

"It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges," he said.

About his film's lead actors, Sara and Dhanush, the filmmaker said, "Their pairing is quite interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen."

The director described "Atrangi Re" as a musical from noted composer A R Rahman and a project that is close to his heart.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said he is happy to have joined hands with Aanand for the new film.

"I'm overwhelmed to be associated with such a unique film. Working with Aanand L Rai yet again is really special. He's such a fine filmmaker and this time around we have three brilliant actors on board. It definitely can't get better than this," Bhushan said.

Aanand will direct the film from a script by National award winner Himanshu Sharma.

Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films, "Atrangi Re" will go on floors on March 1.

