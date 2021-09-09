Akshay Kumar Signs Mudassar Aziz's “2XL”, to be Paired With Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned 54 on Wednesday but there’s no stopping him. The action hero, also known as Khiladi Kumar, has signed a new film “2XL" with director Mudassar Aziz. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen essaying an important role in the film. The onscreen pairing of Akshay and Sonakshi has been a hit among the audience. Interestingly, the two actors have co-starred in 7 films. They were last seen together in “Mission Mangal” in 2019. The film “2XL" will be produced by Ashwin Varde

The name of the film explains a bit about the subject it will tackle. According to reports, “2XL" is a story of a man struggling with obesity and weight issues. Sources say that Akshay will have a makeover for the role which will turn him into an obese man artificially. To ensure it looks real, expert makeup artists have been hired for the project.

Akshay, who has given one blockbuster after another in his 50s, is known for his fitness enthusiast and, in fact, considered one of the fittest in the industry. Not just that, he is also famous for wrapping up film shoots very soon, the reason he gives a minimum of 4-5 releases every year. Among his upcoming projects are Sooryavanshi’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Rakshabandhan’ and ‘Oh My God 2’.

The actor has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year after he lost his mother Aruna Bhatia yesterday. His mother was severely ill for a long time and was admitted to ICU a few days ago.

