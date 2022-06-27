Akshay Kumar Signs Mudassar Aziz's Next 'Khel Khel Mein': Report

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest Bollywood actors. He has mastered the art of juggling between the movies. As per reports, he has signed Mudassar Aziz’s next directorial film. A close aide to Pinkvilla informed that the 54-year-old actor will be seen in the comic entertainer titled Khel Khel Mein, backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

A source close to the development informed that Mudassar has been discussing the film with Akshay for a while now. The subject had fallen in the place of an out-and-out comic entertainer. “Akshay too liked the subject and green-lit it. However, the timelines of the shoot are not known yet,” added the source. The close aid also mentioned that paperwork and all the other formalities have already been completed.

Though the dates for the production of the film have not been sorted. Akshay is said to be very excited about the venture. It is surely going to be a quirky ride, with the Housefull actor returning to his comic entertainer zone.

Other than Khel Khel Mein, Mudassar also has the Meri Patni Ka remake with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. “We still await an update on the timelines of shoot for both the films. While the Arjun Kapoor starrer is produced by the Bhagnani’s,” Pinkvilla reported.

Previously, Akshay had also signed an untitled Air-force based action thriller with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Entertainment.

Currently, Akshay is gearing up for Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to hit theatres on August 11. He also has Ram Setu, which will have its premiere on silver screens, this Diwali. Movies including Cinderella and Selfie are also in his pipeline, however, the release dates for both films are yet to be announced. Akshay has one more film with Ashwin Varde, OMG: Oh My God 2. The film has already completed its production stage and is getting ready for an early release in 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.