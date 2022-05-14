Akshay Kumar Skips Cannes 2022 After Testing Positive for Covid-19 for 2nd Time: 'Will Miss Being There'

Akshay Kumar revealed that he has to skip the Cannes Film Festival this year (Cannes 2022) after testing positive for Covid-19. This is the second time that the Prithviraj actor tested positive for Covid-19. Akshay shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

The actor said, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team,

@ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Akshay will join music maestro AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shekhar Kapur, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Ricky Kej and more at the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

Akshay had tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he had said.

He then revealed that he had also been hospitalised. “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working, I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," he said at the time.

Akshay was about to dive into the promotions of Prithiviraj. Based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the actor will be seen portraying the titular character who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Prithviraj also marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

