Akshay Kumar, Sona Mohapatra, Ashoke Pandit Slam Kanika Kapoor's 'Irresponsible' Behaviour Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Bollywood celebrities have slammed playback singer Kanika Kapoor for irresponsibly mingling with people and partying, despite being afflicted with Covid-19. On Friday, the singer confirmed she tested positive of the Corona virus, after returning from the UK.

Reportedly, Kanika hid her travel history and also participated at a Holi party despite contracting the virus. While Kanika had maintained that she only attended one dinner, her father Rajiv Kapoor told Aaj Tak that she came in contact with around 400 people at the three different parties in Lucknow. One of the clips from the party had also gone viral, which irked netizens and Bollywood celebrities.

Singer Sona Mohapatra came down heavily on Kanika in a series of tweets and called her an "irresponsible idiot." She tweeted, "The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return." In another of her tweets, she added, "Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 star & has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople"

The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return. https://t.co/cpoYRw5HWl — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 🌟& has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople 😑 https://t.co/k7SbFyNvr8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit too bashed the singer for her "irresponsible" behaviour. “Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl. Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger,” his tweet read.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the surname and tweeted, "Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor” logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di (sic)!"

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a strong reaction on the incident and posted a video on his social media. While he did not mention any names, his message clearly hinted Kanika Kapoor. A part of the video says. "People in Mumbai who have returned from outside. Those who are being tested at the airport. Two are in the low risk category in the corona test. They are being sent for home quarantine with a stamp. Or sending to hotel. By explaining that two weeks maintain social distance. Going to different parts of the country. Going to weddings Going on holidays. Going to crowded places. Doing parties What kind of thinking are these people? What a mindset. What people do not understand."

After returning from the UK carrying the virus, Kapoor has attended three parties in Lucknow, one in Kanpur and has been part of at least two other public gatherings, reported hindustantimes.com. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, have self-quarantined themselves because they were in one of the parties where Kanika Kapoor was present.



(With inputs from IANS)

