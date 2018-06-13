English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Akshay Kumar Sports An Intense Look In The New Poster Of Gold
While many feel Reema Kagti’s film is a biopic that revolves around the journey of a player who wanted to win an Olympic Gold in hockey for independent India, the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani has refuted the reports.
Image: Farhan Akhtar/Official Twitter Account
Actor Akshay Kumar, who was lauded for his performance in R Balki’s PadMan which released earlier this year, is back with yet another thought-provoking film. As expected, Akshay’s next Gold looks interesting, courtesy its plot and the new poster.
Yes, the makers have shared the first poster of the sports drama featuring its male protagonist who can be seen holding the national flag.
Producer Farhan Akhtar took to twitter to share the English poster of the film. “All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart,” his tweet read.
Akshay Kumar too took to the micro-blogging site to give his fans an insight into his character. "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug," his tweet read.
While the buzz has it that Reema Kagti’s film is a biopic that revolves around the journey of a player who wanted to win an Olympic Gold in hockey for independent India, the film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani refuted the reports.
While speaking to PTI, Ritesh said, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character.”
All victories begin with a dream.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 13, 2018
It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/xfX84ihQhw
Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug pic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018
