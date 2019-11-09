Akshay Kumar Sprains Left Arm Muscle During the Shooting Of Sooryavanshi?

Getting hurt during shootings is a common phenomenon. And when it comes to 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, who believes in doing most of his stunts on his own, it sure won’t come as a surprise. Currently working on his upcoming Sooryavanshi, the actor has reportedly sprained a muscle in his left arm. A video shared by the actor, with his arms taped, hints at the same.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source from the sets revealed, “He sprained a muscle in the left arm. The physiotherapist taped the affected areas and Akki continued to shoot.”

However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Primary shooting locations for major parts of the movie included places like Bangkok, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It also include the climax scene, which will unite the other cops from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in an interesting crossover.

While most of the movie is completed for a March 2020 release, the source further shared the parts which are left. “A few days of shoot, and a song featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, remain.”

Recently, Akshay made his music video debut with the song Filhall. The song also starred Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, opposite him. The teaser of the poster reminded fans of Akshay and Katrina’s Namastey London moment, and Akshay’s video was a response to the same.

The upcoming action film has been jointly producer by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under their respective banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. The movie will mark the coming together of Akshay and Katrina after 10 years. The two have previously worked before in movies such as Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.