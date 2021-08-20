Akshay Kumar Starrer Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1: Film Opens Below Expectations, Makes Less Than Roohi

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom became the first major production to be released on the big screen after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. While the early reactions to the film suggested it might draw the audience to theatres after a long dry spell, box office numbers tell a different story. The spy thriller fell short of expectations and reportedly made between ₹2.5-2.75 crore on its first day of release, crushing its hope for a ₹3 crore opening day. It should be noted that theatres across Maharashtra are closed owing to the pandemic, while theatres in other states are not operating in full capacity.

According to a BoxOfficeIndia report, New Delhi has emerged as the film’s biggest market. It contributed 20% of the nationwide earnings. The report also informed that the film has opened to between 15-20% occupancy. It is playing in fewer than 1000 theatres.

However, the opening day numbers are lower than those of Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi and Emraan Hashmi and

John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. These films were major releases after the first wave of the pandemic. Theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity when these films were released. Roohi and Mumbai Saga made over ₹3 crores ₹2.82 crores on their opening days respectively.

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi respectively.

