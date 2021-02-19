Akshay Kumar Starrer Bellbottom to Release on May 28 in Theatres This Year

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' is now all set for a grand theatrical release on May 28, 2021. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

The espionage thriller is produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. The much-awaited film's release date has finally been revealed by the makers.

Set in the 1980s, 'Bellbottom' had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew of the film flew to Glasgow, Scotland in the first week of August 2020. The filming eventually kicked off on 20 August 2020, and was wrapped up on September 30 in London.

There has been a lot of curiosity about the unusual theme, star cast and larger-than-life action sequences of the film and the wait is over for the audiences and trade watchers.

'Bellbottom' is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas. Watch this space for more news on this sensational, spy drama from the producers.

