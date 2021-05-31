Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj' Makers Face Opposition from Karni Sena Over Film Title

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical film Prithviraj is facing opposition from the Karni Sena which has demanded a change in title from the makers or face backlash.

The Rajput organisation has raised an objection around the title of the film. Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena said, “How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.”

Karni Sena has further demanded that film has to be screened for them before its release. Surjeet said, “If they don’t listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat, the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too,” reported a website.

Prithviraj also marks the Bollywood debut of 2017 Miss World title holder Manushi Chillar. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also play pivotal roles in the forthcoming film.

The film director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said he has based his film’s storyline on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso. “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these there are commentaries on Raso," he said while talking about the upcoming film.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here