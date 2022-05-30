Akshay Kumar-Starrer Samrat Prithviraj Off To a Flying Start as Bookings Open

The bookings of Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj started on Sunday, (May 29). And reportedly, within 24 hours, the bookings have churned out much more than normal releases.

The box office booking collection of the historical drama touched Rs 20 lakh on the very first day. With five more days to go for the release, the makers expect a huge pre-release business through the sales of advance tickets for the film. The film is set to release in theatres on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Bachchan Pandey was not promoted much by the makers of its overall collection. But this time, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. And, looking at the current developments, it has been estimated that the film’s bookings will go beyond the Rs 10-12 crore mark.

Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Chandanprakash Dwivedi, is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. The director is best known for helming the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.

Akshay Kumar, by sharing a post on his social media handle, informed the fans about the bookings of the film. With the actor playing the lead role of king Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen essaying the role of the mighty King’s beloved Sanyogita in the film. She makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and valour of King Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought to protect India from invasion by Muhammad of Ghor.

