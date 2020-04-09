Akshay Kumar Starts #DilSeThankYou Trend to Show Gratitude to COVID-19 Warriors

After digging out his savings to donate to PM Cares fund for coronavirus relief, Akshay Kumar has now started a social media trend to express gratitude to all the workers in essential services who are outside their homes fighting COVID-19.

The actor posted a video reminding people that we are able to stay safe at home because people like the police, doctors, nurses and various government sectors are continuing to work.

"I was talking to a Mumbai Police officer, who said, 'People are scared of leaving their houses, and ironically, we are scared of going home. We are on the roads all day, we meet so many people. We are scared we might carry some disease home, so we avoid going home for several days'," Akshay narrates in the video.

"I kept thinking for a while, we have no clue how many people are risking their lives to ensure we stay safe. They are working day and night - our police force, municipal corporation, nurses, doctors, government employees, NGO workers, milk and vegetable sellers, watchmen, and many more people in essential services. I believe there's a whole army that is working 24 hours so that we and our families stay safe," he continues.

"What are we doing? We are sitting at home and watching films and web series. Ek thank you toh banta hai. In my next tweet, I will say #DilSeThankYou to all of them. With this hashtag let's show our gratitude, because that it is least we can do," he said, before posting a photo of him holding a card displaying the hashtag.

