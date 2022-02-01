CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar Steals A Line From Fight With Twinkle Khanna For His Film, Kareena Kapoor Shocked

Twinkle Khanna reveals Akshay Kumar used lines from their real life fight for Good Newwz.

Twinkle Khanna revealed that Kareena Kapoor's character in Good Newwz was based on Twinkle. She also revealed that Akshay Kumar used lines that Twinkle said in real life for the film.

Entertainment Bureau

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood today. He recently wrapped up Ram Setu and has a bunch of more movies in the making. Although his busy schedule, Akshay manages to take a break and spend time with his family. However, it now seems that even when he’s with his family, he is thinking about movies. An example of this was presented by Twinkle Khanna in a recent chat with Kareena Kapoor.

The actress-turned-author was interviewing Kareena for Tweak India when they opened up about Good Newwz. Twinkle shared the clip on her Instagram, in which she revealed that Kareena’s character Deepti Batra was based on her. “When I saw Good Newwz, I was reeling because you have pulled off being me," she told Kareena.

“Not many people know that it was you," Kareena added. “Half those lines I’ve said in real life. There’s my wedding photograph where they’ve chopped off my head and put yours. One day I actually told him that line that ‘Women have to do all the work, what do you guys have to do? What’s your contribution to making a child. You just make a face and that’s it.’ And he’s taken that and put it in the movie," Twinkle revealed.

“When he told me that, I was in shock. I had come prepared for the monologue and he was like nahi, nahi, abhi ye line add kiya hai. I was like ‘I have prepared for this monologue, I’ve been learning for three weeks.’ He’s like ‘This line is fab, I think we should say this and Tina has also said it.’ I was like, ‘What is this context that Tina has been saying this?'" Kareena explained. Twinkle confessed that it was said during a fight.

Good Newwz was released in 2019. Akshay and Kareena played a married couple who attempt to get pregnant via IVF. However, after a goof-up at the hospital, they learn that their specimens were exchanged with Diljit and Kiara’s characters.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau

first published:February 01, 2022, 17:51 IST