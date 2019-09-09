Akshay Kumar Strongly Reacts to Trolls Who Made Nasty Comments on Aarav, Says 'It Should be Illegal'

Akshay Kumar may have turned a year older today, but certainly ‘aged’. He's known to be one of the most health-conscious actors in Bollywood.

From starting his day as early as 5.30 am, to following a healthy diet and workout plan, he does it all. Akshay, who has been aging like a fine wine, celebrates his 52nd birthday today.

“Training with my son is my biggest booster these days; I’ve just finished building our new functional gym and both Aarav and I have lost a few kilos and it feels great that no amount of work or education can keep us from what we love most #Games&Gains,” Akshay told in an interview to Hindustan Times when asked what keeps him going.

His son Aarav has often been a target of the trolls and nasty comments. On this, the actor said, “I think anyone that tries to exploit kids without permission for their own gain might need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘would they want anyone to do this to their own children’?”

On what should be done to the trollers, he suggested, “As for those that troll toddlers and teens, I have no words for that kind of behavior. Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It’s sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth.”

Akshay also said that star kids already deal with a lot of pressure in their life and online trolls are the last thing they would want and the world needs to stop doing it.

