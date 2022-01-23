Akshay Kumar Struggles To Feed Goats In A New Video, Fans Thank Him For Being Compassionate

Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a new video in which he was seen feeding a few goats. The actor seemed to be on a vacation and took some time out to spend time with the farm animals. In the video, Akshay was seen wearing a pair of camouflage pants and a green T-shirt. The actor held a bunch of greens in his hand and fed the goats.

However, a few excited goats began to jump on him, trying to bite off more feed. There reached a point when three goats were leaning on Akshay, attempting to get more food. Despite it, Akshay had a wide smile on his face and feed them. He shared the video with the caption, “छोटी छोटी चीजों में बड़ी बड़ी ख़ुशियाँ मिल रही हैं… (I am finding great happiness in the smallest of things). what more can we ask from the almighty?! Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature. #AttitudeOfGratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the video. A fan joked, “Khiladi Kumar ko dekh kar bakriyaan bhi khiladi ho gayi, stunt karne lagi (The goats have also become daredevils after meeting Khiladi Kumar, they are doing stunts too).” Another wrote, “Good job sir i salute you sir and i love you." “Compassion is the foremost lovable thing. Thanks paaji @akshaykumar," added another.

Akshay has been working on a number of projects. The actor recently released a new poster of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey and revealed that it is set to release in March. Apart from that, he also has Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. He also recently made the headlines for buying a new apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West neighbourhood. The actor reportedly bought the house for Rs 7 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.