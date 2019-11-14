Akshay Kumar Suggested Juno Chopra to Remake Pati, Patni Aur Woh
The movie's producer Juno Chopra recently revealed that it was Akshay who had suggested a remake of the classic movie.
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh has been making quite a buzz. Now, the movie's producer Juno Chopra has revealed the person's name who gave the idea to remake the 1978 film of the same name.
In a chat with Filmfare, Chopra was quoted saying, “The idea to remake the film was suggested by Akshay Kumar. He had come home to meet us one day. That’s when he asked us why we were not remaking Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was made under our own banner.”
However, when asked if Akshay himself was the first choice for the main lead, the producer said, “No, we never thought of him casting in the film. Kartik was our first choice always.”
The movie was recently in the controversy after its official trailer released. A dialogue mouthed by Kartik Aaryan about marital rape didn't go well with many. The actor received backlash on social media, and many called out the actor for the insensitivity.
However, the dialogue is reportedly going to be edited out from the movie. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a hit, they thought of doing one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film.”
Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name which originally starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
The Mudassar Aziz directorial is slated to release on December 6.
