Akshay Kumar Surprises Prithiviraj Co-Star Manushi Chillar With Birthday Cake

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar will soon make her debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithiviraj. The two actors are busy promoting their film, which will be released on June 3. Recently, Manushi celebrated her 25th birthday on May 14. A few days after her birthday, Khiladi Kumar gave her a small surprise with a cake.

Manushi posted on Instagram a picture in which they were seen cutting a cake. She mentioned in the caption, “Thank you Akshay sir for this surprise! My birthday month is only getting special!” She also added a few hashtags related to film promotions.

Within just a few hours, the picture surfaced all over the internet and crossed more than 90,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj was scheduled to be released in January 2022, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, the makers decided to premiere the film on June 3. The film is based on the life and times of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The superstar will play the legendary warrior, who fought Muhammad of Ghor. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj from scratch and allocated over 25 crores as a set design budget.

Two other films are releasing on June 3 this year. Vikram starring the megastar Kamal Haasan and Sashi Kiran directorial Major starring Adivi Sesh. Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Talking about Prithviraj’s box office clash, Akshay said, “Good! I just want all these films to work. How can I say stop their films, everybody’s films should work! The most important thing is if the film works, business happens and a lot of lives are dependent on the industry. So all films should work.”

