Akshay Kumar Takes Cue from His Youth for Ram Setu Look, See Pic

Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Akshay, who plays an archaeologist in the film, took to social media to share his first look. The 53-year-old actor also said Ram Setu is one of his “most special" films and he is looking forward to audience’s reaction to his performance.

“The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," Akshay wrote.

However, Akshay’s Ram Setu look seems like a leaf out of his own book. A picture from his youth days is doing the rounds on social media which looks strikingly similar to Akshay’s Ram Setu look, which has been unveiled recently.

Akshay also posed with Ram Setu co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez as he began the movie shoot.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, Ram Setu is produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar-starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.

The team had kickstarted the filming of Ram Setu with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on March 18. The makers are planning to shoot the film across multiple schedules over the next few months. A major portion of the movie will be shot in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)